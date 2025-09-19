Trade Talks and TikTok: Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Dance
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet at a regional summit in South Korea, with talks focusing on trade and a potential TikTok deal. Following a phone conversation, both leaders expressed a mutual interest in further negotiations, amidst ongoing trade tensions.
Amid ongoing tensions in global trade, US President Donald Trump announced plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at an upcoming regional summit in South Korea. The leaders engaged in a productive phone call, culminating in discussions surrounding the TikTok deal and bilateral trade relations.
Trump expressed anticipation for a follow-up conversation with Xi, emphasizing the importance of US-China relations. The two leaders acknowledged recent progress in negotiating a trade deal, with Trump highlighting the significance of the TikTok approval amidst trade concerns.
With pressures mounting over trade issues and TikTok's potential US ban, Trump's willingness to finalize agreements points towards easing tensions. However, ongoing tariffs and national security concerns persist, posing significant hurdles for future collaborations between the two economic giants.
