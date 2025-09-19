Left Menu

Trade Talks and TikTok: Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Dance

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet at a regional summit in South Korea, with talks focusing on trade and a potential TikTok deal. Following a phone conversation, both leaders expressed a mutual interest in further negotiations, amidst ongoing trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 21:59 IST
Trade Talks and TikTok: Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Dance
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid ongoing tensions in global trade, US President Donald Trump announced plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at an upcoming regional summit in South Korea. The leaders engaged in a productive phone call, culminating in discussions surrounding the TikTok deal and bilateral trade relations.

Trump expressed anticipation for a follow-up conversation with Xi, emphasizing the importance of US-China relations. The two leaders acknowledged recent progress in negotiating a trade deal, with Trump highlighting the significance of the TikTok approval amidst trade concerns.

With pressures mounting over trade issues and TikTok's potential US ban, Trump's willingness to finalize agreements points towards easing tensions. However, ongoing tariffs and national security concerns persist, posing significant hurdles for future collaborations between the two economic giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

 India
2
Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

 India
3
Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

 India
4
Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025