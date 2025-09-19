Left Menu

Youth Congress Leader Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Government Formation

Youth Congress leader Uday Bhanu Chib has accused the BJP of forming the government through what he calls 'vote theft.' He claims the BJP manipulated electoral processes and has criticized the removal of the chief justice from the panel to select the chief election commissioner.

Uday Bhanu Chib
  • Country:
  • India

In a press conference, Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib leveled serious accusations against the ruling BJP, claiming they formed the government through 'vote theft.' He asserted that backdoor methods were used to manipulate electoral outcomes.

Chib criticized the removal of the chief justice from the panel responsible for selecting the chief election commissioner, describing it as a tactic employed by the BJP. He pointed out rising unemployment rates but noted the consistent high voter turnout.

Chib announced a nationwide campaign by the Youth Congress to expose alleged vote theft, particularly in Rajasthan. He cited instances of unusually high voter registration at single households in areas like Jaipur Rural and Udaipur City.

