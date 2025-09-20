Terror Groups Relocate Bases Amid Tactical Shifts

Terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), previously stationed in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, are relocating to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Sources within the defense and military establishment attribute this shift to vulnerabilities exposed by India's recent military campaign, known as Operation Sindoor.

These tactical movements indicate a strategic repositioning to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, capitalizing on its geographical advantages near the Afghan frontier. Operation Sindoor involved targeted strikes that hit key terror sites, creating a new urgency for these groups to seek safer locales.

In Garhi Habibullah, Mansehra district, a significant development saw JeM conducting recruitment efforts shortly before a high-profile cricket match. The continued facilitation by Pakistan's state structures, alongside political-religious factions, underscores the ongoing complexity of regional security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)