Terror Groups Relocate Bases Amid Tactical Shifts
Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen are moving their bases from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of a tactical relocation. This move is influenced by India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructures, and reveals the facilitation by Pakistan's state structures.
- Country:
- India
Terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), previously stationed in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, are relocating to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Sources within the defense and military establishment attribute this shift to vulnerabilities exposed by India's recent military campaign, known as Operation Sindoor.
These tactical movements indicate a strategic repositioning to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, capitalizing on its geographical advantages near the Afghan frontier. Operation Sindoor involved targeted strikes that hit key terror sites, creating a new urgency for these groups to seek safer locales.
In Garhi Habibullah, Mansehra district, a significant development saw JeM conducting recruitment efforts shortly before a high-profile cricket match. The continued facilitation by Pakistan's state structures, alongside political-religious factions, underscores the ongoing complexity of regional security challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Golfers Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Impress at La Sella Open
Indian Roots, Australian Dreams: Cricket's Connecting Journey
Vishal Jethwa's 'Homebound' Celebrates India's Artistic Triumph at Oscars
Trump's H-1B Overhaul: A New Era for Indian Innovation
India's Futsal Tigers Set Sights on Historic AFC Asian Cup Qualification