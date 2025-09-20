Trump Talks Continue Amid Funding Bill Rejection
U.S. President Donald Trump announced ongoing discussions with Democrats after the Senate's rejection of a short-term funding bill. The bill was intended to keep federal agencies operational beyond September 30. Trump indicated that a governmental shutdown could occur if an agreement isn't reached soon.
The rejection signifies a potential governmental shutdown if lawmakers fail to reach a compromise soon.
During a briefing in the Oval Office, Trump remarked on the likelihood of a temporary closure if the deadlock persists.
