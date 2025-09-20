Left Menu

Trump Talks Continue Amid Funding Bill Rejection

U.S. President Donald Trump announced ongoing discussions with Democrats after the Senate's rejection of a short-term funding bill. The bill was intended to keep federal agencies operational beyond September 30. Trump indicated that a governmental shutdown could occur if an agreement isn't reached soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 02:29 IST
Trump Talks Continue Amid Funding Bill Rejection
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump declared ongoing negotiations with Democrats following the Senate's dismissal of a short-term funding proposal aimed at maintaining federal agency operations post-September 30.

The rejection signifies a potential governmental shutdown if lawmakers fail to reach a compromise soon.

During a briefing in the Oval Office, Trump remarked on the likelihood of a temporary closure if the deadlock persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 34,200 cr projects at...

 India
2
Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on School Skipping for Coaching Classes

Rajasthan High Court Cracks Down on School Skipping for Coaching Classes

 India
3
Karnataka's Road to Change: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis

Karnataka's Road to Change: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis

 India
4
Indian Golfers Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Impress at La Sella Open

Indian Golfers Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Impress at La Sella Open

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025