Trump Calls for Retaking Bagram Air Base

In a recent statement from the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump announced discussions with Afghanistan aimed at reclaiming the strategic Bagram air base. Trump lamented, "We should have never given it up," as he spoke passionately about the potential move.

The announcement follows comments made in a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. During the conference, Trump revealed the United States' intentions to reestablish its presence at the base, previously used by American forces post-September 11, 2001. The base fell into Taliban hands after U.S. forces withdrew in 2021.

Opposition from Afghan officials was swift, with Zakir Jalal, a foreign ministry official, asserting on social media that diplomatic engagement should proceed without a renewed U.S. military presence on Afghan soil. The differing visions underscore ongoing tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)