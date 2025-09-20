Left Menu

JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen Relocate Bases Amid India's Operation Sindoor

The terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) have shifted their bases from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following India's Operation Sindoor. This move, allegedly supported by Pakistan's state structures, represents a strategic adaptation to avoid Indian military strikes.

Updated: 20-09-2025 08:15 IST
Pakistan-based militant organizations, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), are reportedly relocating their bases to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. This development emerges in the aftermath of India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist centers across several regions including Bahawalpur and Muzaffarabad.

The strategic shift represents a tactical adaptation by these groups, indicating their perception of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as increasingly susceptible to Indian military operations. KPK is seen as a safer haven due to its proximity to Afghanistan, offering increased security depth.

Sources reveal that the Pakistani state's structures are facilitating this relocation, as evidenced by recent JeM gatherings safeguarded by local police. The involvement of political-religious outfits such as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) further underscores the complex support network behind these militant activities.

