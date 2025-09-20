Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Anticipated Visit Sparks State Preparations
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi coordinated arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Odisha on September 27. Modi's agenda includes the national 'Sewa Parv' program and launching various welfare projects, emphasizing development and service. Security measures and public participation are key focuses.
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has issued a directive to departmental secretaries to ensure flawless arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit on September 27, as per an official statement.
The Prime Minister is set to participate in the national 'Sewa Parv' program in Berhampur and will unveil numerous welfare projects across Odisha, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office. This initiative aims to embody the essence of service under the theme of 'Viksit Bharat'.
During a preparatory meeting, Majhi emphasized the imperative of successful execution, ensuring robust security, and encouraging public participation during the Prime Minister's visit. Discussions also highlighted security deployments and other logistical considerations for Modi's visit.
