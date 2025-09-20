Left Menu

Dhangar Activist's Hunger Strike Intensifies for Scheduled Tribe Status

Dhangar activist Dipak Borhade continues his indefinite hunger strike in Maharashtra's Jalna, demanding the inclusion of the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribe category. As the strike enters its fourth day, Borhade warns of consequences if the government fails to act by September 24, while community support remains strong.

Updated: 20-09-2025 17:46 IST
Dhangar activist Dipak Borhade's indefinite hunger strike entered its fourth day on Saturday in Jalna, Maharashtra, as he seeks the inclusion of his community in the Scheduled Tribe category. Borhade has expressed his determination, stating the strike will not end until the government accedes to his demands.

Borhade has set September 24 as the deadline for the government to act, cautioning about unspecified consequences if his demands remain unmet. Despite adverse weather conditions, a substantial number of Dhangar community members continue to support the protest in front of the collectorate.

The Dhangar community, known for its traditional roles as nomadic shepherds and cattle-rearers, constitutes nearly 9% of Maharashtra's population and currently holds VJNT classification. They are, however, advocating for reclassification to achieve Scheduled Tribe status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

