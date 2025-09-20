Helen Zille's Return: The DA's Bid to Reclaim Johannesburg
The Democratic Alliance has nominated former leader Helen Zille as its candidate for Johannesburg's mayor, aiming to regain control of the city. Zille, a seasoned political strategist, promises improvements in service delivery and tackling corruption to restore Johannesburg's former glory.
The Democratic Alliance in South Africa announced on Saturday that former leader Helen Zille will be its candidate for the mayor of Johannesburg in the upcoming local government elections. This decision is seen as a strategic move by the DA to regain control of the country's most populous city.
Zille, a respected figure within the party, played a pivotal role in reshaping the DA's political strategy during the last national election, where the ruling African National Congress lost its majority for the first time. As the party prepares for next year's elections, Zille represents a strong contender to recapture Johannesburg, a city that has struggled with leadership instability in recent years.
In her acceptance speech, Zille vowed to address critical issues such as water, electricity, and road maintenance, while also pledging to combat organized crime. As Johannesburg faces governance challenges with various coalitions ruling, the DA aims to emulate its success in Cape Town, promoting a message of renewal against the status quo.
