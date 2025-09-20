Left Menu

Serbia's Military Parade: Show of Strength or Political Theater?

Serbia held its largest military parade in Belgrade, showcasing an array of military equipment and troops in a demonstration of national strength. While the event displayed regional military prowess, criticisms arose about its role in bolstering President Vucic's political standing amidst ongoing protests against his governance.

In a resounding display of military might, Serbia hosted its largest parade in Belgrade on Saturday. Thousands witnessed columns of troops, tanks, and fighter jets, as President Aleksandar Vucic underscored the nation's defensive capabilities.

Critics allege the parade served more as a political maneuver, with accusations that the military spectacle was designed to consolidate Vucic's authority amid intensifying protests. The display featured a mix of domestic weapons and international arms, revealing Serbia's complex global alliances.

Amidst nationalist fanfare, the event faced protests and international scrutiny. Vucic's decision not to call early elections has fueled ongoing demonstrations, initially sparked by a deadly incident attributed to corruption and negligence. Opposition continues to challenge his administration, demanding justice and reform.

