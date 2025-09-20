Vijay Challenges Family Dominance in Tamil Nadu Politics

Actor-politician Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, took his political campaign to the heart of DMK's influence, speaking in Tiruvarur on Saturday. Aiming to dismantle family domination in Tamil Nadu politics, he directly challenged the leadership of DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Addressing a massive rally, Vijay countered critics who doubted the electoral impact of his gatherings, invoking a strong response from youthful supporters. He questioned the crowd's commitment to translating turnout into votes, receiving resounding support in reply.

Vijay criticized the DMK government for neglecting basic amenities in Tiruvarur, notably road infrastructure. Despite the district's historic ties to the Dravidian movement and its late leader M Karunanidhi, Vijay pointed out its persistent developmental issues, suggesting a need for political change.

