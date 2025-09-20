Left Menu

Chaotic Scenes Unfold at Netherlands Right-Wing Protest

A right-wing protest in the Netherlands spiraled into violence, with police using tear gas and water cannons to control rioters. The disturbance comes weeks before a general election, following Geert Wilders' party exit from the ruling coalition. Political offices were vandalized amid calls for stricter asylum policies.

20-09-2025
In the Netherlands, a right-wing demonstration descended into chaos on Saturday as violence erupted between rioters and police, just weeks ahead of a general election. The protest, attended by hundreds of participants demanding stricter asylum policies, took a destructive turn with incidents of vandalism and arson.

Police forces responded with tear gas and a water cannon to disperse the rioters who targeted officers with thrown objects and set a police car ablaze. Additionally, rioters attacked the D66 party office, a centrist political faction, leading to widespread condemnation from party leaders.

The unrest precedes the upcoming October 29 election, called after far-right politician Geert Wilders withdrew his party from the ruling coalition over immigration control disputes. Wilders condemned the violent actions, urging restraint and denouncing the rioters as disruptive elements.

