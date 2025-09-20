Chaotic Scenes Unfold at Netherlands Right-Wing Protest

In the Netherlands, a right-wing demonstration descended into chaos on Saturday as violence erupted between rioters and police, just weeks ahead of a general election. The protest, attended by hundreds of participants demanding stricter asylum policies, took a destructive turn with incidents of vandalism and arson.

Police forces responded with tear gas and a water cannon to disperse the rioters who targeted officers with thrown objects and set a police car ablaze. Additionally, rioters attacked the D66 party office, a centrist political faction, leading to widespread condemnation from party leaders.

The unrest precedes the upcoming October 29 election, called after far-right politician Geert Wilders withdrew his party from the ruling coalition over immigration control disputes. Wilders condemned the violent actions, urging restraint and denouncing the rioters as disruptive elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)