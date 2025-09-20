Left Menu

Congress Calls Out New H-1B Fee as a 'Huge Blow' to India, Challenges PM Modi's Stance

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticizes the US's new $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, labeling it detrimental to India's economy and young professionals. Shrinate highlights concerns about reduced remittances and questions PM Modi's response amid Trump’s claims of strong US-India ties during a diplomatic meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:25 IST
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a forceful critique, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has condemned the US government's decision to impose a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications as a significant setback for India. She warned that this measure could severely harm India's remittance economy and restrict opportunities for young professionals and recent graduates.

Shrinate took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, invoking US President Donald Trump's recent assertions of a strong relationship with India and Modi personally. She recalled the positive exchanges at a press conference with UK PM Keir Starmer, noting the irony in the visa decision following the diplomatic camaraderie.

The US administration, led by President Trump, justified the new fee under a proclamation aiming to address alleged exploitation within the H-1B program. The measure seeks to ensure H-1B visas are used appropriately to attract top international talent while citing national security concerns. The move might prompt growth in India's Global Capability Centres instead of direct placements overseas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

