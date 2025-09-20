Left Menu

TVK Chief Vijay Rallies Support for Nagapattinam Fishermen

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay criticizes Tamil Nadu's government for neglecting Nagapattinam's development. Addressing a gathering, he calls for modern infrastructure, urges protection for fishermen against Sri Lankan navy attacks, and questions the state's investment priorities. As elections near, Vijay promises persistent advocacy for local communities.

20-09-2025
TVK Chief Vijay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Vijay, Chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), rallied behind Nagapattinam's fishing community on Saturday, addressing thousands in Tamil Nadu. Criticizing the state government's development oversight, he pledged unwavering support to the fishermen, decrying their current plight and calling Nagapattinam a township dear to his heart.

He pointed out the absence of modern fish-processing facilities and industrial infrastructure at Nagapattinam, which is the second-largest fishing port in Tamil Nadu, suggesting these would create jobs and uplift the community. Vijay accused the DMK government of failing to address issues such as the Sri Lankan navy's frequent attacks on Tamil fishermen and underscored his solidarity with the Sri Lankan Tamil populace.

Highlighting the inadequacies in public services, Vijay called for improvements in healthcare and transportation while urging the reopening of closed industries and upgrades to existing infrastructure. As the TVK gears up for the 2026 elections, he emphasized a resolve to engage the public, overcoming political opposition efforts to stifle his movement. Vijay promised that persistent efforts would yield positive results, concluding optimistically that victory is within reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

