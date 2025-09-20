Legal Clash: Bihar Minister Demands Apology from Opposition Leader

Bihar Urban Development Minister Jibesh Kumar has initiated legal proceedings against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The minister served a legal notice on Saturday, accusing Yadav of making defamatory remarks regarding Kumar's alleged involvement in a 'fake' medicine case. The notice demands a public apology within 15 days.

Yadav, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, previously accused Kumar of misconduct, including abusing a journalist and involvement in a spurious medicine case. These accusations were made during a press conference, prompting Kumar to respond with legal action.

Kumar's legal representative stated that the case had been judicially reviewed, resulting in no sentencing. The notice warns Yadav of impending legal consequences should he fail to apologize publicly. The matter highlights ongoing political tensions in the region.

