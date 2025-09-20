Left Menu

Legal Clash: Bihar Minister Demands Apology from Opposition Leader

Bihar's Urban Development Minister, Jibesh Kumar, issued a legal notice to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of making defamatory statements regarding a 'fake' medicine case. Kumar demands a public apology within 15 days, while Yadav earlier called for Kumar's resignation over related allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:17 IST
Legal Clash: Bihar Minister Demands Apology from Opposition Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Urban Development Minister Jibesh Kumar has initiated legal proceedings against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The minister served a legal notice on Saturday, accusing Yadav of making defamatory remarks regarding Kumar's alleged involvement in a 'fake' medicine case. The notice demands a public apology within 15 days.

Yadav, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, previously accused Kumar of misconduct, including abusing a journalist and involvement in a spurious medicine case. These accusations were made during a press conference, prompting Kumar to respond with legal action.

Kumar's legal representative stated that the case had been judicially reviewed, resulting in no sentencing. The notice warns Yadav of impending legal consequences should he fail to apologize publicly. The matter highlights ongoing political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025