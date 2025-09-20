Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Open Dialogue in India's Democratic Spaces

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi emphasized the closure of democratic spaces in India and inaugurated an auditorium in memory of Oommen Chandy. He stressed the need for open dialogue and praised Kerala as a democratic model. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed local issues, committing to aid affected communities.

Updated: 20-09-2025 21:28 IST
In a significant call for the preservation of democratic dialogue, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday highlighted the decline of open discussion spaces across India. Speaking at the inauguration of an auditorium named after the late Congress leader Oommen Chandy, Gandhi stressed the importance of venues for debate and democratic engagement.

The event, held at Kottathara Grama Panchayat, saw both Rahul and his sister, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, praising Oommen Chandy for his humility and commitment to public service. Gandhi described Chandy as a humble leader with a deep connection to the people of Kerala, contrasting him with other national leaders lacking humility.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the pressing issues faced by the local communities, including flooding and tribal connectivity challenges. Committed to supporting them, she reiterated her dedication to improving conditions for the affected populations, drawing attention to her ongoing engagements in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

