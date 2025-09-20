Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Criticizes Election Commission Over Voter Manipulation Allegations

Sachin Pilot has accused the Election Commission of silencing opposition leaders and ignoring allegations of voter manipulation. Presenting evidence, Pilot emphasized that millions of legitimate votes have been tampered with and warned that public trust in democracy is at risk. He also criticized the Centre's foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:46 IST
Election Commission
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark criticism of the Election Commission, former deputy chief minister and Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot alleged that the body is ignoring serious claims of voter manipulation. Pilot asserted that the commission appears focused on silencing the Congress and other opposition leaders rather than launching a proper investigation.

Highlighting evidence presented by Rahul Gandhi, Pilot stated that there are systematic efforts to tamper with voter lists, with millions reportedly removed or wrongly marked. He pointed out instances where 250 voters per household have been incorrectly declared deceased, calling into question the integrity of the electoral process.

Pilot warned that such actions jeopardize public trust in democracy and emphasized the Congress's nationwide campaign to expose these irregularities. Additionally, he criticized the Centre's foreign policy, particularly concerning Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and highlighted delays in relief measures following tariff announcements by the US President.

(With inputs from agencies.)

