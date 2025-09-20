Controversy Erupts: Complaint Filed Against Rahul Gandhi for 'Anti-National' Remarks

A legal complaint was lodged against Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and other key Congress figures including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over alleged anti-national remarks made during an inauguration event.

Filed by Nripendra Pandey, the former general secretary of the Central Bar Association, the complaint accuses Rahul Gandhi of stating that he was 'fighting against the nation of India'. According to the complaint, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rajya Sabha members K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh were also named for their passive agreement by not opposing the statement.

The complaint, addressed to the Special Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of the MP-MLA court Alok Verma, asserts that the remarks were intentionally divisive and part of a purported conspiracy to destabilize the nation. The hearing is set for October 1 to record further statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)