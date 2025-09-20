Criticism Intensifies as BJP Ministers Slam Rahul Gandhi's 'Irresponsible' Claims

BJP and NDA ministers at the Center and in Uttar Pradesh have harshly criticized Congressman Rahul Gandhi, branding his comments as 'irresponsible' amid accusations of election malpractice.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel, visiting Mirzapur, pointed to Gandhi's role as a senior leader and admonished his tendency for making unsubstantiated claims. Labeling them as baseless, she emphasized the need for accountability.

A similar sentiment was echoed by Uttar Pradesh's Dara Singh Chauhan, who dismissed Gandhi's revelations as inconsequential to the BJP's standing and underscored Prime Minister Modi's commitment to supporting the nation's impoverished.