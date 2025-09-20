Left Menu

Criticism Intensifies as BJP Ministers Slam Rahul Gandhi's 'Irresponsible' Claims

BJP and NDA ministers criticized Rahul Gandhi for his 'irresponsible' statements. Union Minister Anupriya Patel and others highlighted Gandhi's unsubstantiated allegations against BJP, suggesting they lack seriousness. Criticism was sustained by Dara Singh Chauhan, stressing Gandhi's claims have no effect on the BJP or PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur/Gonda | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:10 IST
Criticism Intensifies as BJP Ministers Slam Rahul Gandhi's 'Irresponsible' Claims
criticism
  • Country:
  • India

BJP and NDA ministers at the Center and in Uttar Pradesh have harshly criticized Congressman Rahul Gandhi, branding his comments as 'irresponsible' amid accusations of election malpractice.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel, visiting Mirzapur, pointed to Gandhi's role as a senior leader and admonished his tendency for making unsubstantiated claims. Labeling them as baseless, she emphasized the need for accountability.

A similar sentiment was echoed by Uttar Pradesh's Dara Singh Chauhan, who dismissed Gandhi's revelations as inconsequential to the BJP's standing and underscored Prime Minister Modi's commitment to supporting the nation's impoverished.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025