Left Menu

Detained MLA Urges Action on Flood Damage

Detained AAP MLA Mehraj Malik urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to visit flood-stricken areas in his Doda constituency. Malik highlighted the significant economic loss to apple growers due to Jammu–Srinagar Highway closures. He emphasized the need for rehabilitation efforts and rallied his supporters to stay strong during his detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:26 IST
Detained MLA Urges Action on Flood Damage
Mehraj Malik
  • Country:
  • India

Detained under the Public Safety Act, AAP MLA Mehraj Malik has called upon Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to assess the scale of flood damage within his constituency in Doda district. A spokesperson for the party confirmed Malik's appeal during an interaction with reporters.

Malik also voiced concerns over recurrent closures of the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, a critical link causing substantial financial losses to apple growers in the region. An AAP spokesperson, Appu Singh Slathia, relayed Malik's message following her meeting with him at the district jail in Kathua.

The MLA, who is held on charges of disturbing public order, urged his supporters to remain resilient during these challenges. Malik stressed the importance of relief and compensation work to counter the severe economic impacts on the region's apple industry and horticulture sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025