Detained MLA Urges Action on Flood Damage

Detained under the Public Safety Act, AAP MLA Mehraj Malik has called upon Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to assess the scale of flood damage within his constituency in Doda district. A spokesperson for the party confirmed Malik's appeal during an interaction with reporters.

Malik also voiced concerns over recurrent closures of the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, a critical link causing substantial financial losses to apple growers in the region. An AAP spokesperson, Appu Singh Slathia, relayed Malik's message following her meeting with him at the district jail in Kathua.

The MLA, who is held on charges of disturbing public order, urged his supporters to remain resilient during these challenges. Malik stressed the importance of relief and compensation work to counter the severe economic impacts on the region's apple industry and horticulture sector.

