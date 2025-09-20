Jammu & Kashmir's Flood Crisis: A Call for Immediate Aid
Recent floods in Jammu & Kashmir have caused extensive damage, disrupting livelihoods and infrastructure. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hopes for intervention from Prime Minister Modi. The disaster severely affected apple traders, prompting calls for immediate relief and logistical restoration to support impacted farmers and traders.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a relief package during his upcoming visit, following the severe damage caused by recent floods in the Union Territory. Speaking in Srinagar, Abdullah detailed the devastation during the Kishtwar and Katra yatras.
Abdullah noted that the destruction included the washing away of 330 bridges, damage to over 1,500 km of roads, impact on government buildings, and the loss of dry fruits and crops. He emphasized the need for central support to help the state recover from such losses.
BJP leader Ravinder Raina also expressed concerns over the impact on apple growers, noting that heavy rains and landslides have paralyzed transportation routes like the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, leaving traders with unsold produce. Raina called for immediate relief measures and the waiving of KCC loans for affected farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
