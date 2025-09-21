Left Menu

Venezuelan President's YouTube Account Vanishes Amid Tensions

The YouTube account of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was taken offline, purportedly without explanation. This incident comes as tensions rise between Venezuela and the US over military deployments in the Caribbean. Maduro's account, which had over 200,000 followers, previously hosted his speeches and TV show clips.

Updated: 21-09-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 04:49 IST
The YouTube account of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro went offline on Saturday, with Venezuelan state-run Telesur claiming without justification that it was 'eliminated.' The parent company of YouTube, Google, did not immediately respond for comments on this apparent account termination.

This action occurs amidst escalating tensions between Venezuela and the United States, concerning the recent deployment of American warships and fighter jets near Venezuela's coast in the southern Caribbean. These developments have further strained bilateral relations, already complicated by existing accusations against Maduro.

Maduro, who was indicted in New York for allegedly conspiring to traffic cocaine, had utilized his YouTube account to share speeches and television content with more than 200,000 subscribers. The U.S. has increased a bounty for his capture, intensifying the geopolitical drama that continues surrounding these two nations.

