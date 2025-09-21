Left Menu

Showdown Looms: Democrats Demand Meeting with Trump to Avert Federal Shutdown

As a potential federal shutdown nears, Democratic leaders of Congress are urging a meeting with President Trump to avert a closure they attribute to Republican healthcare priorities. Both parties are in a standoff after failing to agree on funding measures, putting essential services at risk as the deadline approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 05:43 IST
Showdown Looms: Democrats Demand Meeting with Trump to Avert Federal Shutdown
  • Country:
  • United States

With the specter of a federal shutdown hanging over the nation, Democratic congressional leaders have pressed President Donald Trump for urgent talks to prevent the closure of government offices. They attribute the potential shutdown to Republican healthcare policies that threaten to undermine vital public services.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries have accused Republicans of avoiding negotiations at Trump's behest. Democrats are fighting to include healthcare program protections in any deal to maintain government funding beyond the September 30 deadline.

Despite ongoing tensions, Trump signaled his willingness to enter discussions, albeit with skepticism about their impact. As the standoff continues, the failure to reach an agreement could lead to a repeat of the 2018-2019 shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025