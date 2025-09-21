Showdown Looms: Democrats Demand Meeting with Trump to Avert Federal Shutdown

With the specter of a federal shutdown hanging over the nation, Democratic congressional leaders have pressed President Donald Trump for urgent talks to prevent the closure of government offices. They attribute the potential shutdown to Republican healthcare policies that threaten to undermine vital public services.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries have accused Republicans of avoiding negotiations at Trump's behest. Democrats are fighting to include healthcare program protections in any deal to maintain government funding beyond the September 30 deadline.

Despite ongoing tensions, Trump signaled his willingness to enter discussions, albeit with skepticism about their impact. As the standoff continues, the failure to reach an agreement could lead to a repeat of the 2018-2019 shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.