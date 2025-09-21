PM Modi's Anticipated Address: What Will It Reveal This Time?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 5 PM on Sunday. His office has not revealed the address's subject. Previously, such addresses have seen Modi announce major initiatives such as demonetisation and India's entry into the Anti-Satellite Missile club.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 5 PM on Sunday, according to a statement from his office.
The subject of his address remains undisclosed, prompting widespread speculation. The timing coincides with significant national events, such as the eve of Navratri and a revision of GST rates.
Modi has a history of using these addresses to announce significant policies, including demonetisation in 2016 and the country's successful test of an Anti-Satellite Missile in 2019. The nation keenly awaits to hear what the Prime Minister will convey on this occasion.
