PM Modi's Anticipated Address: What Will It Reveal This Time?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 5 PM on Sunday. His office has not revealed the address's subject. Previously, such addresses have seen Modi announce major initiatives such as demonetisation and India's entry into the Anti-Satellite Missile club.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 5 PM on Sunday, according to a statement from his office.

The subject of his address remains undisclosed, prompting widespread speculation. The timing coincides with significant national events, such as the eve of Navratri and a revision of GST rates.

Modi has a history of using these addresses to announce significant policies, including demonetisation in 2016 and the country's successful test of an Anti-Satellite Missile in 2019. The nation keenly awaits to hear what the Prime Minister will convey on this occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

