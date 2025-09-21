Erdogan to Address Gaza 'Massacres' at UN Assembly

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced plans to address the ongoing Israeli 'massacres' in Gaza at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, reinforcing his advocacy for Palestine's broader recognition.

Erdogan emphasized the importance of accelerating efforts towards a two-state solution for the Palestine-Israel conflict.

During his trip to New York, Erdogan intends to discuss enhanced cooperation in trade and defense with U.S. President Donald Trump and meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

