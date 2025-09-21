Left Menu

Erdogan to Address Gaza 'Massacres' at UN Assembly

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to address Israel's actions in Gaza at the UN General Assembly, aiming to promote a two-state solution for Palestine. Ahead of his New York visit, Erdogan will also discuss trade and defense with U.S. President Trump and meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 21-09-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 12:47 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced plans to address the ongoing Israeli 'massacres' in Gaza at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, reinforcing his advocacy for Palestine's broader recognition.

Erdogan emphasized the importance of accelerating efforts towards a two-state solution for the Palestine-Israel conflict.

During his trip to New York, Erdogan intends to discuss enhanced cooperation in trade and defense with U.S. President Donald Trump and meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

