Chirag Paswan Credits Late Father for Economic Reforms and Social Equity

Union minister Chirag Paswan has credited his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, for pivotal social reforms, including the provision of five kilograms of ration monthly to the underprivileged and the widespread affordability of mobile phones. He made these remarks at a rally in Purnea, Bihar.

Paswan highlighted the impact of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic while his father served as the Union minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. He praised the program for its role in providing free food to millions.

The minister also urged voters to support the BJP-led coalition, citing his father's vision of bridging economic disparities. He criticized the opposition for promoting caste-based and communal politics, promoting an agenda focused on women and youth empowerment in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)