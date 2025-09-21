Prime Minister Sharif to Address UN on Peace and Global Issues
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to meet US President Donald Trump and other Muslim leaders during the UN General Assembly session in New York. He aims to discuss key global issues, including regional security, the crisis in Gaza, climate change, and terrorism while reinforcing Pakistan's commitment to peace.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is preparing to engage with US President Donald Trump, alongside a select group of Muslim leaders, at the UN General Assembly's annual session, scheduled in New York. This announcement made headlines as the Prime Minister's visit to the US is confirmed from September 22 to 26.
Accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other dignitaries, Sharif's agenda will be filled with high-profile meetings focused on key issues like regional and international peace and security. Particularly, his address will emphasize resolving ongoing global conflicts, drawing attention to the critical situation in Gaza.
Highlighting Pakistan's dedication to multilateralism, the visit is poised to underscore the country's efforts to confront global challenges such as climate change, terrorism, and sustainable development. Sharif's participation at this high-level event aims to strengthen Pakistan's role within international diplomatic circles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
