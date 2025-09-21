Left Menu

Canada's Bold Move: Recognition of Palestinian State

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada's recognition of the State of Palestine, aligning with over 140 UN members. This decision emphasizes peaceful coexistence and requires the Palestinian Authority's commitments to governance reforms and demilitarization, excluding Hamas from future elections and ensuring peaceful development.

In a significant policy shift, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared that Canada now officially recognizes the State of Palestine. This announcement aligns Canada with over 140 United Nations member countries, diverging from its previous stance to support peaceful prospects for both Palestine and Israel.

Mark Carney emphasized that recognizing Palestine does not legitimize terrorism nor reward extremists. Instead, it supports those advocating for peaceful coexistence, explicitly opposing groups like Hamas. The Canadian government seeks to empower the Palestinian Authority in fostering peace.

Furthermore, Carney mentioned that the Palestinian Authority has pledged direct commitments to Canada, including governance reforms and a pledge to hold general elections in 2026, from which Hamas will be excluded, and a commitment to demilitarize the state.

