Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Centre's GST Credit Claim

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses the Centre of unjustly taking credit for reducing GST rates, an initiative originally proposed by the state. Her remarks followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a GST savings festival. Banerjee claims the state will lose Rs 20,000 crore in revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:03 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Central government of unfairly claiming credit for the reduction in GST rates, a measure she says was originally suggested by her state. Her criticism comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 'GST savings festival' to coincide with Navratri.

Banerjee voiced these concerns after Modi's address, during which he highlighted the festival as a 'double bonanza' due to concurrent income tax exemptions. She expressed satisfaction with the GST rate cut, given that West Bengal suggested it during their meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Chief Minister further stated that despite the state's projected revenue loss of Rs 20,000 crore, the decision to lower GST was welcomed. However, she questioned why the Prime Minister was taking credit for a move initiated by her government, highlighting that West Bengal's input was pivotal in the GST Council meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

