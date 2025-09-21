Left Menu

Fertiliser Crisis Erupts in Odisha Assembly: BJD Amplifies Voice for Farmers

The fertiliser crisis in Odisha has escalated as BJD leader Naveen Patnaik criticizes the state government's failure to address the issue. The BJD has sought intervention from the governor and is demanding action against illegal sales. A political dispute has erupted, stalling assembly proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:18 IST
The fertiliser crisis in Odisha has heated up, with Naveen Patnaik, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, expressing serious concerns over the government's inability to resolve it. Speaking on Sunday, Patnaik announced that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) would continue to fight for the farmers, promising to amplify the party's voice at various levels.

In a post on platform X, Patnaik noted the rampant illegal sale of fertilisers, leaving farmers in desperate need. Despite the government's claims of having sufficient stock, Patnaik stated the real issue lies in distribution and black-market sales. BJD MLAs have raised the issue in the assembly and sought intervention from the governor to shutdown black marketing and ensure immediate relief for the farmers.

The fertiliser debate has led to a significant political showdown, disrupting assembly proceedings for consecutive days. BJD's Deputy Leader, Prasanna Acharya, criticized the government for failing to provide a solution, while opposition MLA Jayanarayan Mishra accused the BJD of intentionally stalling discussions instead of proposing constructive debates on the issue. The Congress has moved for an adjournment motion, demanding a resolution of the fertiliser problem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

