Left Menu

Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian State

The UK, Australia, and Canada formally recognize a Palestinian state, reflecting their outrage at Israel's actions in Gaza. This diplomatic move aims to revive hopes for peace. The decision, criticized by Israel, underscores the Commonwealth nations' commitment to a two-state solution amidst increasing global support for Palestinian recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-09-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:54 IST
Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant diplomatic move, the UK, Australia, and Canada have officially recognized a Palestinian state, prompting a stern rebuke from Israel. The coordinated action reflects the growing international frustration with Israel's handling of the ongoing conflict in Gaza and its settlement expansions in the West Bank.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that the decision aims to reignite hope for peace between Palestinians and Israelis. Stressing that it is not a reward for Hamas, Starmer highlighted the historic importance of recognizing Palestine alongside Israel, echoing sentiments of over 150 nations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fiercely opposed the recognition, deeming it a reward for terrorism. Amidst contentious reactions, Palestinian leaders hailed the decision as a necessary step toward justice. This decision aligns with historical ties of the UK and France in the Middle East, raising hopes for a renewed peace process.

TRENDING

1
Bombay High Court bench recuses from hearing pleas against Maratha quota.

Bombay High Court bench recuses from hearing pleas against Maratha quota.

 India
2
Congress govt kept on increasing taxes even as everything got expensive, alleges PM Modi at rally in Arunachal.

Congress govt kept on increasing taxes even as everything got expensive, all...

 India
3
Supreme Court Demands Fair Probe on Air India Crash Report

Supreme Court Demands Fair Probe on Air India Crash Report

 India
4
Latest GST reforms will reduce kitchen budget, helping women: PM Modi in Itanagar.

Latest GST reforms will reduce kitchen budget, helping women: PM Modi in Ita...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025