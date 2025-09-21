Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian State

In a significant diplomatic move, the UK, Australia, and Canada have officially recognized a Palestinian state, prompting a stern rebuke from Israel. The coordinated action reflects the growing international frustration with Israel's handling of the ongoing conflict in Gaza and its settlement expansions in the West Bank.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that the decision aims to reignite hope for peace between Palestinians and Israelis. Stressing that it is not a reward for Hamas, Starmer highlighted the historic importance of recognizing Palestine alongside Israel, echoing sentiments of over 150 nations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fiercely opposed the recognition, deeming it a reward for terrorism. Amidst contentious reactions, Palestinian leaders hailed the decision as a necessary step toward justice. This decision aligns with historical ties of the UK and France in the Middle East, raising hopes for a renewed peace process.