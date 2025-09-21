Tension over Baltic: NATO Jets Intercept Russian Surveillance
German and Swedish fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Russian surveillance plane over the Baltic Sea. This follows heightened vigilance from NATO after recent territorial incursions by Russian aircraft, including an incursion into Estonian airspace. The interception occurred without incident but reflects ongoing tensions involving NATO and Russian military activities.
In a vivid display of escalating regional tensions, fighter jets from Germany and Sweden were urgently deployed on Sunday to intercept a Russian IL-20 surveillance aircraft detected over the Baltic Sea without proper identification.
The swift response by two Swedish Gripens and two German Eurofighter Typhoons came as part of heightened vigilance among NATO and EU states, apprehensive about Russian military maneuvers close to their borders.
This interception follows a series of recent provocations, including Russian fighter jets violating Estonian airspace and NATO forces countering Russian drones over Poland, amid rising fears of the Ukrainian conflict spreading.
