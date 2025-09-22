Syrian Leader Ahmad al-Sharaa's Historic Visit to the UN: A New Era for Syria?

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa made a historic arrival in New York on Sunday to participate in the United Nations General Assembly. This is the first time a Syrian leader has attended the Assembly in almost 60 years, marking a new chapter for the nation under al-Sharaa's leadership.

Al-Sharaa's rise to power ended the Assad family's half-century rule, bringing nearly 14 years of civil war to a close. Despite past associations with the militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, al-Sharaa has focused on restoring diplomatic relations and promoting coexistence within Syria's diverse communities. However, sectarian violence and accusations against government-affiliated fighters pose significant hurdles.

During his visit, al-Sharaa seeks further sanctions relief to aid Syria's economic recovery. His discussions also touch on security negotiations with Israel, aiming for a withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Syria. Meanwhile, Syria prepares for its first parliamentary elections since Assad's fall, scheduled for October 5, utilizing an electoral college system amid logistical challenges.

