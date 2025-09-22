Left Menu

Syrian Leader Ahmad al-Sharaa's Historic Visit to the UN: A New Era for Syria?

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa's visit to the UN General Assembly marks the first attendance by a Syrian leader in nearly 60 years. Since assuming power, al-Sharaa has attempted to rebuild Syria's economy and international relations after Assad's fall. However, challenges such as sectarian violence and strained relations with Israel persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 22-09-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 04:41 IST
Syrian Leader Ahmad al-Sharaa's Historic Visit to the UN: A New Era for Syria?
  • Country:
  • Syria

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa made a historic arrival in New York on Sunday to participate in the United Nations General Assembly. This is the first time a Syrian leader has attended the Assembly in almost 60 years, marking a new chapter for the nation under al-Sharaa's leadership.

Al-Sharaa's rise to power ended the Assad family's half-century rule, bringing nearly 14 years of civil war to a close. Despite past associations with the militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, al-Sharaa has focused on restoring diplomatic relations and promoting coexistence within Syria's diverse communities. However, sectarian violence and accusations against government-affiliated fighters pose significant hurdles.

During his visit, al-Sharaa seeks further sanctions relief to aid Syria's economic recovery. His discussions also touch on security negotiations with Israel, aiming for a withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Syria. Meanwhile, Syria prepares for its first parliamentary elections since Assad's fall, scheduled for October 5, utilizing an electoral college system amid logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Latest GST reforms will reduce kitchen budget, helping women: PM Modi in Itanagar.

Latest GST reforms will reduce kitchen budget, helping women: PM Modi in Ita...

 India
2
Border villages neglected by Congress govt leading to migration, we changed this: PM Modi in Arunachal.

Border villages neglected by Congress govt leading to migration, we changed ...

 India
3
Framatome Expands Nuclear Footprint in India

Framatome Expands Nuclear Footprint in India

 India
4
India's Exports to U.S. Face Deepening Slump Amid Tariff Surge

India's Exports to U.S. Face Deepening Slump Amid Tariff Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025