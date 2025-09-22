High-Stakes Diplomacy: Jaishankar and Rubio to Meet Amid UNGA Session

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is poised for a high-stakes meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday in New York City. The bilateral talks coincide with the commencement of the UN General Assembly's 80th session, marking their first in-person encounter since increased tariffs on India.

Jaishankar's visit signals an active week of diplomacy as he engages not only in the crucial Rubio meeting but also advances discussions with the US in hopes of finalizing a trade agreement. This follows productive talks by Piyush Goyal's delegation in September with the US Trade Representative.

The week also includes Jaishankar's engagements with other international counterparts and an address at the UNGA. Monday's meeting follows recent cooperative dialogues with the Philippines, underscoring ongoing strategic partnerships in key global regions.

