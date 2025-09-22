Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Jaishankar and Rubio to Meet Amid UNGA Session

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York City during the UN General Assembly session. This meeting comes amid tensions over increased tariffs and aims to progress a trade agreement. Jaishankar will also engage in multilateral discussions.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is poised for a high-stakes meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday in New York City. The bilateral talks coincide with the commencement of the UN General Assembly's 80th session, marking their first in-person encounter since increased tariffs on India.

Jaishankar's visit signals an active week of diplomacy as he engages not only in the crucial Rubio meeting but also advances discussions with the US in hopes of finalizing a trade agreement. This follows productive talks by Piyush Goyal's delegation in September with the US Trade Representative.

The week also includes Jaishankar's engagements with other international counterparts and an address at the UNGA. Monday's meeting follows recent cooperative dialogues with the Philippines, underscoring ongoing strategic partnerships in key global regions.

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

