Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly committed to realizing his vision of a 'Greater Israel,' undeterred by international criticism. This vision, which prioritizes expanding Israel's sovereignty, has intensified tensions with Palestine and presents an alternative to the long-discussed two-state solution.

Netanyahu's approach has been criticized globally, as conflicts in Gaza and with Hamas continue. Despite hopes for peace, Netanyahu insists on the right to take military action against entities like Hamas in Qatar, further fueling regional instability. His firm stance has been backed by unwavering support from the United States, complicating diplomatic efforts.

As Netanyahu continues on this path, questions arise about the future of the Middle East and international relations. The prospect of sanctions against Israel or Netanyahu's government looms as a possible deterrent. Meanwhile, the potential cost to Palestinians and Israel's global reputation remains a significant concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)