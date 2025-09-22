Gandhi Family's Unplanned Engagements and Insights in Wayanad

Senior Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi concluded a significant three-day visit to Wayanad, Kerala, on Monday, leaving for New Delhi from Karipur International Airport. During their stay, they participated in various engagements central to regional development and community interaction.

Notably, Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi unexpectedly joined a 'Walk Against Drugs' campaign in Wayanad, led by long-time party loyalist Ramesh Chennithala. The encounter was unplanned, with the Gandhis' convoy arriving as the event concluded, allowing them to connect with Chennithala and express their support.

The visitors also focused on economic and social issues, engaging with coffee growers and assessing development projects in Malappuram. Their initiatives underscore the Gandhi family's ongoing commitment to addressing local challenges and promoting community welfare in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)