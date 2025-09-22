Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi: Calls for Comprehensive Punjab Flood Relief
Rahul Gandhi has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a more substantial relief package for flood-ravaged Punjab, criticizing the initial allocation of Rs 1600 crore as inadequate. Gandhi highlights extensive damages and losses, citing the state's need for robust support. BJP counters his claims, alleging exaggeration and political opportunism.
In a renewed plea, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a comprehensive relief package for Punjab, following extensive devastation from recent floods. Gandhi criticized the initial Rs 1600 crore relief as insufficient and urged an immediate increase, citing losses nearing Rs 20,000 crore.
Gandhi, in a recent letter and social media post, detailed the catastrophic impact on Punjab, mentioning destroyed homes and livelihoods affecting lakhs of people, primarily from marginalized communities. He remains confident in the resilience of the state but emphasizes the urgent need for centralized support to reinstate normalcy.
Amid these demands, BJP leader Amit Malviya rebuffed Gandhi's claims, accusing him of inflating figures and leveraging the tragedy for political gains. Malviya referred to state data that suggests significantly lower casualties and financial damages than Gandhi's assertions, framing his statements as misleading.
