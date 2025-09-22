Battle for Dampa: Candidates Announced for Mizoram Bypoll

The BJP in Mizoram has put forward Lalhmangaiha as its candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Dampa assembly seat. The announcement was made by the state BJP president, Dr. K Beichhua, during a party event. Lalhmangaiha, who is 50 years old and has a background in teaching and church activities, previously contested from Dampa under the Congress banner.

The bypoll date has yet to be released by the Election Commission. With the seat vacant due to the July passing of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo, the stage is set for a pivotal election battle in Mizoram's political arena.

Aside from Lalhmangaiha, other candidates vying for the Dampa seat include Mizo singer Vanlalsailova from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), former minister John Rotluangliana from the Congress, and the MNF's senior vice president, Dr. R Lalthangliana. As the political race heats up, the BJP is promising development and connectivity akin to other party-strong regions if elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)