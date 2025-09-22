Karnataka's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Faces on the Horizon

Senior Congress leader and Karnataka MLC Saleem Ahmed has indicated a possible cabinet reshuffle in November, as the state government marks 2.5 years in power. He emphasized the need for fresh faces, urging the party leadership to allocate responsibilities to new ministers, potentially strengthening both the organization and governance.

Ahmed, who has expressed aspirations to assume a ministerial position, claims to have experienced 'injustice' in past cabinet appointments. He voiced confidence that upcoming reshuffles will provide him, and others, the opportunity to serve, promoting balance and inclusion within the ministerial ranks.

The Karnataka cabinet, with a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers, currently has two vacant positions. These arose following the resignation of B Nagendra due to allegations of embezzlement and the sacking of K N Rajanna. With burgeoning demands from aspirant MLAs, the reshuffle presents an opportune moment for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)