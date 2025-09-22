Left Menu

Karnataka's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Faces on the Horizon

Senior Congress leader Saleem Ahmed hints at a potential cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, aiming to give opportunities to new faces. With the government completing 2.5 years, Ahmed seeks a ministerial role, hoping for fair consideration after being overlooked previously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:34 IST
Senior Congress leader and Karnataka MLC Saleem Ahmed has indicated a possible cabinet reshuffle in November, as the state government marks 2.5 years in power. He emphasized the need for fresh faces, urging the party leadership to allocate responsibilities to new ministers, potentially strengthening both the organization and governance.

Ahmed, who has expressed aspirations to assume a ministerial position, claims to have experienced 'injustice' in past cabinet appointments. He voiced confidence that upcoming reshuffles will provide him, and others, the opportunity to serve, promoting balance and inclusion within the ministerial ranks.

The Karnataka cabinet, with a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers, currently has two vacant positions. These arose following the resignation of B Nagendra due to allegations of embezzlement and the sacking of K N Rajanna. With burgeoning demands from aspirant MLAs, the reshuffle presents an opportune moment for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

