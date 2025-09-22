U.S. and Kazakhstan Strike $4 Billion Locomotive Deal

The United States and Kazakhstan have entered into a substantial $4 billion locomotive agreement, as announced by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Monday.

This agreement emerged after a strategic conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to a social media post by Lutnick. "These locomotives will fuel connectivity throughout Europe and Asia, with pivotal American technology," Lutnick noted.

Details regarding the specific U.S. companies participating in the agreement and their manufacturing roles have yet to be disclosed. Despite a 25% tariff imposed by Trump on the central Asian nation, Tokayev expressed openness to dialogue on trade in a recent letter to Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)