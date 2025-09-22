Diplomatic Talks: US, India Negotiate Amidst Trade Tensions

In a crucial development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on Monday to discuss a broad spectrum of bilateral and international topics, marking their first direct dialogue since heightened trade tensions.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session following the Trump administration's imposition of an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian imports, increasing the total levies to 50 percent.

Ahead of crucial trade talks on the same day aimed at finalizing a beneficial trade pact, this interaction underscores both nations' resolve to sustain engagement and progress on vital issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)