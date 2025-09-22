Trump's Diplomatic Week at the UN

President Donald Trump is gearing up for a significant week of diplomacy at the United Nations, with a jam-packed schedule of high-profile meetings. His agenda kicks off with bilateral discussions involving UN Secretary-General António Guterres and prominent leaders from Ukraine, Argentina, and the European Union.

In addition to these talks, Trump is set to participate in a significant multilateral summit alongside leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan. These discussions are expected to address key international issues, including security and economic collaboration.

The White House has underscored the importance of these meetings, with spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasizing the broad range of topics to be covered. As Trump prepares to take the global stage, all eyes will be on the diplomatic outcomes of these high-stakes gatherings.

