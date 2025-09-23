Kim Jong Un Vows to Strengthen Ties with China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced plans to further enhance diplomatic relations with China, according to a statement carried by state-run media outlet KCNA on Tuesday.

Kim's commitment to bolster ties was conveyed in his response to a congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking North Korea's founding anniversary.

During a recent visit to Beijing, Kim reportedly expressed appreciation for China's support, highlighted by his attendance at a military parade alongside President Xi.

(With inputs from agencies.)