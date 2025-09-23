Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Vows to Strengthen Ties with China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his intent to enhance relations with China, as reported by state media KCNA. His remarks came in response to President Xi Jinping's message during North Korea's founding anniversary celebrations. Kim appreciated China's support during a visit to Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-09-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 02:51 IST
Kim Jong Un Vows to Strengthen Ties with China
relations
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced plans to further enhance diplomatic relations with China, according to a statement carried by state-run media outlet KCNA on Tuesday.

Kim's commitment to bolster ties was conveyed in his response to a congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking North Korea's founding anniversary.

During a recent visit to Beijing, Kim reportedly expressed appreciation for China's support, highlighted by his attendance at a military parade alongside President Xi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nordic Airports Resume Operations After Drone Disruptions

Nordic Airports Resume Operations After Drone Disruptions

 Global
2
Mother Found Guilty in Grim New Zealand Murder Case

Mother Found Guilty in Grim New Zealand Murder Case

 New Zealand
3
Western Nations Rally to Aid Gaza's Medical Crisis

Western Nations Rally to Aid Gaza's Medical Crisis

 United States
4
Gavi to Undergo Knee Surgery Amid Barca's Injury Challenges

Gavi to Undergo Knee Surgery Amid Barca's Injury Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025