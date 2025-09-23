Kim Jong Un Vows to Strengthen Ties with China
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his intent to enhance relations with China, as reported by state media KCNA. His remarks came in response to President Xi Jinping's message during North Korea's founding anniversary celebrations. Kim appreciated China's support during a visit to Beijing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-09-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 02:51 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced plans to further enhance diplomatic relations with China, according to a statement carried by state-run media outlet KCNA on Tuesday.
Kim's commitment to bolster ties was conveyed in his response to a congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking North Korea's founding anniversary.
During a recent visit to Beijing, Kim reportedly expressed appreciation for China's support, highlighted by his attendance at a military parade alongside President Xi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement