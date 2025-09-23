Egyptian Activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah Pardoned After Global Attention

In a significant turn of events, Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a prominent Egyptian-British activist, was pardoned and released following international pressure and his persistent hunger strikes. Abd el-Fattah's release comes after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi granted him and five others clemency, highlighting a gesture towards swift justice by Egypt's National Council for Human Rights.

Alaa's family, who tirelessly campaigned for his release, expressed immense relief upon hearing from him after his release. His sister, Sanaa Seif, shared their emotional encounter on social media, marking the end of a long, arduous journey fueled by his activism, which has repeatedly landed him in prison since the Arab Spring.

British foreign minister Yvette Cooper expressed gratitude towards President Sisi for his intervention, hopeful for Alaa's return to the UK. With Abd el-Fattah's activism strongly tied to his use of social media, his journey is a poignant symbol of ongoing struggles for freedom of expression in Egypt.