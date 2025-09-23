Left Menu

Sanchez Criticizes Western Defense Spending Priorities

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticizes Western nations for prioritizing defense spending over aid. Speaking at the Gates Foundation's Goalkeepers event, he emphasized the importance of increasing aid to address global health and climate change, while challenging NATO defense spending demands. Bill Gates commended Spain's efforts with a prestigious award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 05:51 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 05:51 IST
In a pronounced critique, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has accused Western nations of sending an inaccurate message by prioritizing defense spending at the expense of aid expenditures. His comments came during an interview with Reuters at the Gates Foundation's annual Goalkeepers event in New York.

Sanchez emphasized that addressing global security includes tackling climate change and health issues. "We must increase aid to confront these challenges," he asserted, also highlighting Russia's influence in Eastern Europe and warning against creating a 'fake trade-off' between aid and defense spending.

Sanchez's stance has sparked tension with Washington, especially over NATO defense expenditure demands. Meanwhile, philanthropist Bill Gates recognized Spain's contributions to global health with a substantial award during the event.

