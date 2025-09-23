Pothole Politics: A Nationwide Roadblock
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has criticized the narrow portrayal of India's pothole issue, highlighting its prevalence nationwide, including in New Delhi. Addressing reporters, he emphasized government's commitment to road repair.
Shivakumar criticized the opposition BJP for their past inadequate road maintenance policies. He argued that the recent spike in pothole debates is politically motivated ahead of civic elections.
The Deputy CM's remarks followed industry veterans' concerns over road conditions, urging timely government intervention. Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP plans a statewide protest against road conditions on September 24.
