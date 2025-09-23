Left Menu

Pothole Politics: A Nationwide Roadblock

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar addresses the nationwide pothole issue, criticizing the media for focusing solely on Karnataka. Emphasizing government responsibility, he blames BJP for neglected road maintenance. Shivakumar reassures ongoing road repair efforts amidst civic and political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has criticized the narrow portrayal of India's pothole issue, highlighting its prevalence nationwide, including in New Delhi. Addressing reporters, he emphasized government's commitment to road repair.

Shivakumar criticized the opposition BJP for their past inadequate road maintenance policies. He argued that the recent spike in pothole debates is politically motivated ahead of civic elections.

The Deputy CM's remarks followed industry veterans' concerns over road conditions, urging timely government intervention. Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP plans a statewide protest against road conditions on September 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

