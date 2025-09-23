Left Menu

Guinea's Referendum: A Step Towards Democracy or a Power Grab?

Guinea voters have largely backed a new constitution, potentially allowing coup leader Mamady Doumbouya to run for president. While the referendum may pave the way for elections, critics view it as Doumbouya's attempt to extend his rule. The opposition has called for a boycott amid concerns about political repression.

  • Guinea

In Guinea, a new constitutional referendum has seen overwhelming voter support, potentially paving the way for coup leader Mamady Doumbouya to consider a presidential run. According to partial results, the constitution received 90.6% votes in favor, with 9.4% against, as reported by Djenabou Toure, head of Guinea's General Directorate of Elections.

The referendum, marked by a turnout exceeding 70%, is viewed as a step towards reinstating civilian rule after Doumbouya seized power in 2021. However, critics argue that the move is a calculated power grab, with some opposition figures calling for a boycott.

The opposition parties are currently suspended, and there are accusations of political repression, with Human Rights Watch reporting disappearances of political opponents. The government has vowed to investigate but denies involvement in such acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

