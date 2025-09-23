Guinea's Referendum: A Step Towards Democracy or a Power Grab?

In Guinea, a new constitutional referendum has seen overwhelming voter support, potentially paving the way for coup leader Mamady Doumbouya to consider a presidential run. According to partial results, the constitution received 90.6% votes in favor, with 9.4% against, as reported by Djenabou Toure, head of Guinea's General Directorate of Elections.

The referendum, marked by a turnout exceeding 70%, is viewed as a step towards reinstating civilian rule after Doumbouya seized power in 2021. However, critics argue that the move is a calculated power grab, with some opposition figures calling for a boycott.

The opposition parties are currently suspended, and there are accusations of political repression, with Human Rights Watch reporting disappearances of political opponents. The government has vowed to investigate but denies involvement in such acts.

