Putin Proposes One-Year Extension of Nuclear Arms Limits as New START Nears Expiry

Russian President Vladimir Putin has put forward a proposal to extend limits on strategic nuclear weapons for one more year after the current New START Treaty expires in 2026. If the United States reciprocates, this measure could prevent the escalation of nuclear arms deployments.

The 2010 New START agreement, which limits deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550 and delivery vehicles to 700 on each side, is set to expire in February. Discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Putin on renewing or overhauling the treaty have yet to start due to differences over Ukraine and other issues.

Experts warn that not extending the treaty could spark a renewed arms race. While Putin's offer seeks to maintain dialogue on global non-proliferation, there are concerns about U.S. plans for missile defenses and space-based interceptors that could upset strategic stability.

