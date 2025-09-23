Putin Proposes One-Year Extension of Nuclear Arms Limits as New START Nears Expiry
Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a one-year extension to limits on strategic nuclear weapons as set by the New START Treaty. His offer comes as the treaty expiration looms in 2026, and has prompted mixed reactions from U.S. officials amid ongoing tensions over Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has put forward a proposal to extend limits on strategic nuclear weapons for one more year after the current New START Treaty expires in 2026. If the United States reciprocates, this measure could prevent the escalation of nuclear arms deployments.
The 2010 New START agreement, which limits deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550 and delivery vehicles to 700 on each side, is set to expire in February. Discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Putin on renewing or overhauling the treaty have yet to start due to differences over Ukraine and other issues.
Experts warn that not extending the treaty could spark a renewed arms race. While Putin's offer seeks to maintain dialogue on global non-proliferation, there are concerns about U.S. plans for missile defenses and space-based interceptors that could upset strategic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia Claims Control over Strategic Ukrainian Village
Russian Fuel Crisis Deepens Amid Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Drone Defenses Activated: Russian Anti-Aircraft Units Foil Ukrainian Attacks
Tensions Rise as NATO Calls for Article 4 Talks After Russian Airspace Incursion
Ukraine's Trenches: Railways Stand Resilient Against Russian Assault