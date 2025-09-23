Congress's Historic Strategy Meet: A New Battle for Bihar

The Congress party is preparing for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections with a historic Working Committee meeting on Wednesday, marking the first such gathering in Bihar since independence. The meeting aims to solidify the party's election strategy and intensify its campaign against the BJP over alleged "vote chori."

This extended meeting will feature key party figures, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi. The agenda includes a discussion on Bihar's campaign strategy, future elections, and countering the BJP's alleged manipulation of electoral rolls. A strong message against "vote chori" is expected to be articulated.

The meeting follows Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing discussions and Rahul Gandhi's recent campaign efforts in the state. The Congress accuses the BJP of undermining democracy, a claim denied by the Election Commission. The gathering underscores Bihar's rising prominence in national politics, described as "the second war of Independence" by party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)