Congress's Historic Strategy Meet: A New Battle for Bihar
The Congress party is set to host a landmark Working Committee meeting in Bihar to strategize for the upcoming assembly elections. This marks the first time such a meeting is occurring in the state since independence. The party plans to address alleged vote manipulation by the BJP.
The Congress party is preparing for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections with a historic Working Committee meeting on Wednesday, marking the first such gathering in Bihar since independence. The meeting aims to solidify the party's election strategy and intensify its campaign against the BJP over alleged "vote chori."
This extended meeting will feature key party figures, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi. The agenda includes a discussion on Bihar's campaign strategy, future elections, and countering the BJP's alleged manipulation of electoral rolls. A strong message against "vote chori" is expected to be articulated.
The meeting follows Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing discussions and Rahul Gandhi's recent campaign efforts in the state. The Congress accuses the BJP of undermining democracy, a claim denied by the Election Commission. The gathering underscores Bihar's rising prominence in national politics, described as "the second war of Independence" by party leaders.
