BJP Leader Calls for Transparency Amid Allegations

Former Union minister R K Singh has urged Bihar ministers Samrat Choudhary and Ashok Choudhary to address allegations made by Prashant Kishor or resign. Accusations involve dubious educational claims and corrupt practices. Singh threatened to oppose his party if tickets were allocated to those who hindered his past electoral campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial public statement, former Union minister and BJP leader R K Singh demanded transparency from Bihar ministers Samrat Choudhary and Ashok Choudhary concerning allegations made by Jan Suraaj party founder, Prashant Kishor. Singh urged the ministers to either provide evidence disputing the charges or step down.

The allegations include claims of possessing illegitimate educational degrees and engaging in corrupt real estate practices. Singh expressed concerns about the image of the party and insisted that if the ministers have evidence to counter the allegations, they should pursue legal action against Kishor.

Amid these tensions, Singh warned that he would campaign against BJP and JD(U) candidates who worked against him in previous elections if they were granted party tickets for upcoming assembly polls, maintaining the party's integrity is at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

