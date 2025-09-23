BJP Leader Calls for Transparency Amid Allegations

In a controversial public statement, former Union minister and BJP leader R K Singh demanded transparency from Bihar ministers Samrat Choudhary and Ashok Choudhary concerning allegations made by Jan Suraaj party founder, Prashant Kishor. Singh urged the ministers to either provide evidence disputing the charges or step down.

The allegations include claims of possessing illegitimate educational degrees and engaging in corrupt real estate practices. Singh expressed concerns about the image of the party and insisted that if the ministers have evidence to counter the allegations, they should pursue legal action against Kishor.

Amid these tensions, Singh warned that he would campaign against BJP and JD(U) candidates who worked against him in previous elections if they were granted party tickets for upcoming assembly polls, maintaining the party's integrity is at stake.

